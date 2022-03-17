Property owners will soon receive two documents from Rice County: a valuation notice and a property tax statement.
But what are they? Why are they important? And what can a property owner do if they disagree with the current valuation?
Below are a few questions that Rice County assessors commonly receive regarding annual tax statements and valuations.
Anyone still needing assistance or who has other questions should call, email or stop by the Rice County Assessor’s Office.
There are deadlines by which a property owner must appeal their valuation.
What are these two documents?
Every spring, Rice County mails out two notices to the owner of each property in the county: a tax statement for the current payable year and a valuation notice for the following payable year.
Tax statement: The 2022 tax statement shows the 2021 assessed value of the property and total taxes owed in 2022. It breaks down how those dollars will be split among the taxing authorities for that particular property. The statement may also include special assessments and levies that are included in the total due. Payments due dates, which vary by property classification, are included on the statement.
Valuation notice: A valuation notice shows what the county assessor has determined is the property’s estimated market value as of Jan. 2, 2022. The figure will be used to calculate the following year’s taxes for the property and the tax property’s classification.
What is a tax classification?
The classification refers to how a property is used. Classifications — such as residential, rural vacant land, commercial and agricultural — describe a property's primary use and impact the amount of property tax paid.
How are valuations determined?
Properties in Minnesota are revalued each year. Rice County’s assessors collect actual sales data on all types of properties in the county and analyze information such as location, parcel size, improvements and amenities to estimate what a buyer would pay for each property.
State statute requires an estimated market value to be between 90% and 105% of the actual market value for properties within that group.
They also require that a county assessor physically inspect each property at least once every five years. Inspections may happen more frequently if there are questions about the property, if a building permit has been issued for the parcel or if assessors need to verify information.
My valuation has increased. Does that mean my taxes will go up next year?
Taxes are dependent on many factors, including changes in a levy, economic development, shifts in classification, increases in valuation relative to other properties as well as special assessments or operating levies.
There have been recent examples of local government which have increased their levies, but because growth was so significant, property taxes did not rise.
What does homesteading mean and why is it beneficial?
Residential property owners will want to consider whether to file a homestead application for the property that they own and occupy. Properties classified as homestead can qualify for tax relief. Property owners can apply to homestead their property by visiting the Assessor’s Office page on the Rice County website, co.rice.mn.us.
The deadline to apply for 2023 is Dec. 31, 2022.
What is Green Acres and why should ag property owners apply?
A state program for valuing agricultural parcels of at least 10 acres, Green Acres is an effort to preserve Minnesota’s farming heritage. Formally known as the Agricultural Property Tax Law, qualifying property owners can postpone paying a portion of the property’s taxes until the land is sold.
Property owners can apply for Green Acres by visiting the Assessor’s Office page at www.co.rice.mn.us. The deadline to apply for taxes paid 2023 is May 1, 2022.
I think my valuation is incorrect. What should I do?
Do not wait to contact the Assessor’s Office. There is a limited amount of time in which to challenge your property’s valuation.
While there are meetings where residents can challenge their assessments, County Assessor Josh Schoen recommends residents contact the Assessor’s Office prior to the meeting so assessors can research and review the specific parcel(s), and thoroughly answer property owners’ questions. Be sure to include the parcel’s address and ID in any communication.
Several meetings are scheduled for property owners to discuss and challenge their valuations. Forest and Wells townships have meetings for their residents only. Those resident must attend their township’s meeting in order to file an appeal.
All other residents should attend the county’s Open Book meeting, but have until June 15, 2022 to file a challenge.
Meetings are as follows:
• All county residents (except those living in Forest and Wells townships): 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, April 11 at the Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault
• Forest Townsip: 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 12 at Forest Township Hall, 3625 Millersburg Boulevard.
• Wells Township: 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 13 at Wells Township Hall, 18400 Roberds Lake Boulevard.
Reach the assessor
The Rice County Assessor’s Office is located in the Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-332-6102 or email RCAssessors@co.rice.mn.us. The office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.