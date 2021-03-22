The Nerstrand Fire Department joined a growing list of Minnesota fire departments becoming MnFIRE Aware of their occupational health risks March 17.
The training, taught by firefighters and other health experts, gave the firefighters actionable tips on how to protect themselves from the three problems most commonly experienced by those in the fire service – cardiac, emotional trauma and cancer – so they can continue to protect others.
The training class was hosted by the Minnesota Firefighter Initiative, the statewide advocacy organization that equips firefighters and the people who care about them with resources to address the growing health crisis in the Minnesota fire service. MnFIRE recently received a $400,000 grant from the Fire Service Advisory Committee to train all Minnesota firefighters to become MnFIRE Aware of their occupational health risks by June 30. The Nerstrand Fire Department joins a list of more than 8,000 firefighters who have already received the training statewide.
“By participating in this important training, Nerstrand proved that the health of their hometown heroes is a priority,” says George Esbensen, MnFIRE president. “There’s a health crisis in the Minnesota fire service and it’s more important than ever that firefighters across the state are aware of their heightened risk for cardiac, emotional trauma and cancer issues.”
More and more Minnesota firefighters are tragically losing their lives due to occupational health issues. In addition to cancer and cardiac-related deaths, four to six active Minnesota firefighters die from suicide each year.
In addition to conducting MnFIRE Aware Trainings both in person and online at no cost to departments, MnFIRE offers a confidential, toll-free helpline 888-784-6634 for firefighters in crisis.