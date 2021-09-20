Adult Night Out: Splatter Paint Archery — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23
Learn how to shoot a bow and arrow and get some practice shooting before paint is added to create are in a one-of-a-kind way.
Open to adults — $15 per person, $10 for River Bend Members. Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Bagels & Birds — 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2
Enjoy bagels and coffee while watching birds through the windows on the wild. A naturalist will be available to answer bird-related questions. Binoculars will be available for use as well.
Free and open to all ages. Pre-registration is requested.
For more information or to register, call 507-332-7151 or visit www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.