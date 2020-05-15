The 2020 Virtual Habitat 500: Bike @ Home celebrates the 28-year history of the Habitat 500 Bike Ride while participants bike in their own communities. In 2020, we invite participants to cycle any time between registering and September, for as many miles as they would like.
Each rider pays a registration fee and also raises funds from family, friends, businesses, and church groups and designates the Habitat for Humanity affiliates they wish to support (both locally and around the world).
During the week of July 12-18, online events and activities will be held for riders to participate in.
This ride is coordinated and hosted by Habitat for Humanity of Minnesota.
Registration Fee: $50
Fundraising: There are no fundraising minimums this year. We suggest a minimum of $250 for those new to the event. For more experienced fundraisers, set your own minimum: $500, $1,000, or more!
Register for the Habitat 500 Virtual Ride at p2p.onecause.com/habitat500. Support local rider Dave Wolf on his ride at p2p.onecause.com/habitat500/david-wolf-2.