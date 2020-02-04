Fareway and Dole Packaged Foods LLC launched the second annual Learning Garden contest that will grant two elementary schools in Fareway’s footprint with a Captain Planet Foundation Learning Garden. The contest runs until March 4, 2020.
Fareway shoppers can enter their school for a chance to win by visiting Fareway.com and filling out the contest application. Two lucky schools will win a comprehensive Learning Garden complete with lesson kits filled with supplies, a schoolyard garden, fully-equipped garden cooking cart, and strategies for summer garden maintenance.
The Learning Garden program provides a context for multidisciplinary learning, ranging from nutrition and science, to social studies, math, and language arts. Students benefit by expanding their palates, taste-testing healthy foods, and learning about food origins.
“Dole is very excited to be partnering with Fareway again to bring two lucky schools Learning Gardens. It is so important for children to learn about where their food comes from and develop healthy eating habits at an early age,” said Marty Ordman, Communications Director, Dole Packaged Foods.
“Fareway is excited to partner with Dole and the Captain Planet Foundation for a second year. We are committed to supporting educational excellence, and the hands-on garden and curriculum is an integral part of the conversation when teaching kids where their food comes from,” said Jeff Stearns, Vice President of Marketing for Fareway. “We encourage every elementary school to consider entering for their chance at winning this great, free resource.”