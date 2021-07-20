Peace United Methodist Church hosts its annual ice cream social from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 25 at 205 N. Division St., Morristown. Along with ice cream, there will be barbecues, egg salad sandwiches, beans, potato salad and homemade pies.

The event is open to the public, air conditioned and handicap accessible.  A free will offering is available, which promotes Peace United Methodist's youth program.

