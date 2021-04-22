The Church of St. Dominic presents a teaching and exposition of sacred relics at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at Church of St. Dominic, 104 Linden St. N.
A press release states Rev. Carlos Martins, pastor of the Companions of the Cross, will provide an extraordinary Vatican collection of over 150 relics, some as old as 2,000 years. Among the treasures will be relics of St. Dominic, St. Joseph, St. Maria Goretti, St. Therese of Lisieux (the “Little Flower”), St. Francis of Assisi, St. Anthony of Padua, St. Thomas Aquinas, and St. Faustina Kowalska.
"There will also be a portion of the Veil of Our Lady and one of the largest remaining pieces of the True Cross in the world," the release states. "Those in attendance will be able to examine and venerate each relic."
According to the release, throughout history "many healings have been worked in the presence of relics; and many have been come about through this ministry." Those interested are encouraged to bring articles of devotion (such as rosaries, holy cards, etc.) and pictures of ill friends/family members, and will be able to touch to the reliquaries as a means of intercession.
See TreasuresOfTheChurch.com for other exposition times and locations. Admission is free.