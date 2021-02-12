The next “I can prevent diabetes” program will be held online via Zoom beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17. This program has a four-month core phase with weekly sessions and an eight-month post-core phase with monthly sessions.
Classes will include instruction on diabetes prevention focusing on nutrition and physical activity; goal-setting around physical activity, food selection and intake, and other behaviors; and personalized guidance and coaching from trained instructors.
To register, contact Kanko Akakpovi at 507-330-2017 or kakakpov@umn.edu for classes in English or Maria-Conchita Paez-Sievert at 507-360-5048 or mpaezsie@umn.edu for classes in Spanish.