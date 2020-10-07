A short story by Faribault writer Audrey Kletscher Helbling has earned honorable mention and publication in the annual "The Talking Stick" literary journal published by the Park Rapids area based Jackpine Writers’ Bloc.
In her winning creative nonfiction, “Josephine Holding Deloris,” Helbling connects a 1 1/2 inch square vintage family photo to her life experiences.
Nonfiction judge Jill Johnson, author of several books, including "Little Minnesota: 100 Towns Around 100," praises Helbling’s work.
“Thank you for sharing your touching story about your grandmother and aunt. You connected the tiny size of the photo to the small moments of life. You allowed the reader a vivid description of mother and daughter and brought the connection full circle. Keep writing!”
Helbling has been creating for more than four decades, first as a journalist and now as a freelance writer, poet, short story writer, photographer and blogger at mnprairieroots.com.
She writes with a strong sense of place rooted in her rural upbringing on the southwestern Minnesota prairie. Her poem, “Final Harvest,” and a second piece of creative nonfiction, “A Quick Guide to Practicing Minnesota Nice,” were also selected for publication in Insights, The Talking Stick, Volume 29.
This year’s book features 139 poems and stories (selected from 300 submissions) by 92 Minnesota-connected writers. Helbling’s writing has published many times in "The Talking Stick" and earned multiple honors.
Copies of the latest book and past volumes are available for purchase at jackpinewriters.com.
On the back cover of Insights, the editors note, “In the midst of social distancing, in the midst of mask wearing and Plexiglas shields, we are all grieving the changes in our world. But let’s keep one thing the same—you can still curl up with a good book and read. You can open the pages of Talking Stick 29 and see what your fellow Minnesota writers have written, and some how, perhaps, we can all feel a little bit closer.”