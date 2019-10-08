Emily Boland and Lauren Steinberg, of Faribault, are two of the third cohort of the Land-Grant Legacy Scholars Program at the University of Minnesota and is embarking on studies in the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences.
The 26 participants are the largest entering group of LGLS and bring the total number of scholars to 46. LGLS is a student success and scholarship program that supports scholars from Greater Minnesota. LGLS participants are selected based on a holistic review of their application conducted by the Office of Admissions. Students admitted to CFANS as incoming freshmen (and are from outside the seven-county metro area) are automatically considered for LGLS. LGLS participants are passionate about food, agriculture, and natural resources in their local communities and throughout the state.
Land-Grant Legacy Scholars offers a four-year experience which includes targeted, programmatic elements designed to support students during their time at the University of Minnesota and build community through a cohort model, as well as a financial scholarship worth $20,000 over four years.
The scholars also participate in the Dean’s Engaged Leaders Program,s a year-long leadership seminar focused on helping students to develop their potential as leaders in a multicultural society. A hallmark of the course is an annual trip to White Earth and Lake Itasca for a wild rice immersion camp.