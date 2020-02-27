The Rice County Early Childhood Dental Network will host the third annual Smile Drive through Friday.
Community members are invited to drop new and unopened donations of kid toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, and mouth rinse to one of four locations in the county: the Faribault Community Center, 15 Division St. W; KYMN Radio, 200 Division S. S #260, Northfield; the Northfield YMCA, 1501 Honeylocust Drive or the Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St.
Marked boxes will be available at each location from Feb. 14-28. Last year, 216 dental items were collected in Northfield and 98 were collected in Faribault. With new drop-off locations in Lonsdale and at the YMCA this year, the group hopes to surpass last year’s numbers.
Donated items will stay in each community and be delivered to food shelves in Northfield, Faribault and Lonsdale. Other organizations in these communities who wish to receive a portion of the donated goods can contact Ellen Haefner, Rice County Early Childhood Dental Network Coordinator, at 507-664-3654 or ehaefner@northfieldschools.org.