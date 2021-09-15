Molly Titchenal has begun as the new Workforce Development Coordinator for Faribault Public Schools. Titchenal will collaborate with businesses, and develop apprenticeship and career exploration programs at Faribault Middle and High schools.
“I am excited to be working in a school district that puts value in career pathways and their students’ futures,” Titchenal said.
Titchenal owns a business degree from Augsburg University and Certificate in Global Development from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She has previously worked as a career navigator with Workforce Development where she helped individuals explore their career options, pursue training and successfully obtain their dream job.
“I am excited to be back working with youth exploring career options to find the right fit for them,” she said. “I also look forward to the relationships and collaborating with area employers.”
Titchenal lives in Owatonna with her husband, Eric. They have two sons, William, 21, and Jack, 19.