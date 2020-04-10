The Minnesota Department of Health awarded HealthFinders Collaborative an emergency health care grant to continue its efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
HealthFinders, which has locations in Faribault and Northfield, received $154,498, and was one of 350 organizations to receive a grant; the state’s Department of Health received more than 1,600 grant requests for the available $50 million.
“We’re extremely honored and grateful to have received this grant, which will help us deepen our preparations to support a robust local health system response, with a special focus on the underserved,” said HealthFinders Executive Director Charlie Mandile.
Some of the grant funding will help with improving HealthFinders’ technology to better communicate with local hospitals, and will also allow for the new HealthFinders facility in Faribault to better serve any potential overflow of patients at surrounding hospitals.
HealthFinders has continued to accept patients and has been in constant communication with key stakeholders on providing updates in English, Spanish and Somali on a new webpage that offers the latest information on COVID-19, healthfindersmn.org/coronavirus.
The grant funding was a result of the Minnesota Legislature passage of an emergency health care law authorizing a $200 million investment in the health care system to respond to COVID-19.