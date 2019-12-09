Seventy-five Rice County employees were recognized last week for their service to the community. While many, including Commissioner Steve Underdahl, received an official welcome and a travel mug, a number were honored for hitting milestone anniversaries.
Three hit 35 years, six achieved 30 years of service. They are:
35 years — Donna Morelan (Finance), Deb Purfeerst (Public Health) and Jane Bauer (Social Services)
30 years — Sue Prieve (Public Health), Laura Hoisington (Social Services), Ruthann Lang (Social Services), Troy Dunn (Sheriff’s Office), Eric Lundin (Social Services) and Teresa Ennis (Assessor’s Office)
25 years — Mark Hlady (Sheriff’s Office), Deb Sammon (Public Health), Sue Kalow (Property Tax & Elections), Deb Kelly (Social Services), Tammy Larsen (Social Services), Becky Kotek (Assessor’s Office) and Joe Moravec (Parks & Facilities)
20 years — Mark Hedenstrom (Social Services), Loretta Cordes (Public Health), Joe Yetzer (Sheriff’s Office), Carrie Roemhildt (Social Services), Barb Deike (Social Services), Jennifer Wolff (Public Health), Paul Knutson (Assessor’s Office), Jerry Duchene (Sheriff’s Office), Kathy DuChene (Attorney’s Office) and Myron Malecha (Highway)
15 years — Jake Marinenko (Sheriff’s Office), Becky Oorlog (Social Services), Andy Glockner (Assessor’s Office), Tim Schroht (Highway), Dennis Schahn (Highway) and Doreen Lietzau (Recorder)
10 years — Tracy McBroom (Veterans Services), Eileen Kline (Sheriff’s Office), Steve Bauer (Sheriff’s Office), Jane Stone (Sheriff’s Office), Kelly Debnam (Social Services) and Nicolle Regnier (Social Services)
New employees — Steve Underdahl (Administration), Julie Valento (HR/Administration), Berit Bringsjord (Assessor’s Office), Elizabeth Peterson (Attorney’s Office), Jamie Hostettler (Attorney’s Office), Kari O’Leary (Attorney’s Office), Willow Schafer (Community Corrections), Beth Anderson (Community Corrections), Sara Luhmann (Community Corrections), Julie Hogan (Environmental Services), Craig Centofanti (Environmental Services), Chris Cartney (Environmental Services), Halima Dakane (HRA/Housing), Jacob Heagy (IT), Allan Klug (IT), Matthew Absher (Public Health), Tim Schlaak (Parks & Facilities), Anne Engen (Property Tax & Elections), Marie McCarthy (Public Health), Nicole Gillard (Public Health), Denise Anderson (Property Tax & Elections), Keith Voegel (Sheriff’s Office), Taylor Gazda (Sheriff’s Office), Sarah Lauseng (Public Health), Amber Lazzari (Social Services), Sue Ernste (Sheriff’s Office), John Pesta (Sheriff’s Office), Maria Rodriguez (Social Services), Mahamed Omar (Social Services), Amy Keilen (Social Services), Andrew Gunderson (Social Services), Susan Hence (Social Services), Makinsey Scharping (Social Services), Gabriel Crombie (Social Services), Brittany Blum (Social Services), Amina Aden (Social Services), Ryan Kowalski (Social Services) and Theresa Dworak (Social Services).