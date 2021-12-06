Creating lasting change in communities is hard work that involves everyone’s participation and a commitment from those in power. Rice County Public Health – Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) focuses power on those most impacted by inequities, and works with communities to identify and grow their assets related to nutrition and physical activity.
We are currently looking for community members who are interested in helping inform decisions, prioritize health equity work, and help guide staff. SHIP wants you!
We are looking for community leadership team volunteers who represent the community in all ways. Equitable membership for our team is a top priority. This means diversity in age, sex, race, geographic location and ideas.
We believe that:
Everyone has gifts to offer. Relationships are central to building a movement and creating change. Community members are at the center of decision making and planning. Agency leaders actively involve community members as leaders. Community members care about their community and know what changes are necessary for their communities.
CLT members are asked to contribute a total of ten hours per year, attending meetings and helping guide SHIP work related to healthy nutrition and physical activity. Stipends are available to help remove barriers (transportation, childcare etc.) for individuals interested in joining our team. If you are interested in learning more, joining, or have suggestions of community members who may be interested, please contact Josh Ramaker at jramaker@co.rice.mn.us or call Josh at 507-332-5911.