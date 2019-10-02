The Cathedral of our Merciful Savior will ring out at 1 p.m. Friday to call people to remember St. Francis’ courageous choice 800 years ago to cross battle lines during the Crusades in order to speak directly with the Sultan leading the Egyptian army. Amidst the horrors of war, these two men spoke of peace and reconciliation while finding common ground within their warring faiths.
Here in Faribault, the Cathedral will ring our church bells at the time that the Muslim community is being called to prayer as a reminder of the willingness of St. Francis and Sultan Al-Kamil to transcend differences in the name of love.
At a time of division and distrust, the Franciscan community wants to reminds people that the saint so beloved for his care for animals and creation was willing to risk his life in the hope of reconciliation and peace.
St. Francis and Sultan Al-Kamil are models for how we also can reach out beyond our own communities in peace and love. The Anglican Third Order of the Society of St. Francis Province of the Americas and the Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior invite the community to honor St. Francis by reaching across our differences to seek understanding.