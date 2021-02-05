University of Minnesota Extension is offering I Can Prevent Diabetes, a lifestyle change program designed to help people lose weight, become more active and prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes.
The classes provide education and support to people with prediabetes and who are at high risk of developing prediabetes.
Participants meet for a year, weekly for 16 weeks and once a month for eight months, to maintain healthy lifestyle changes. Together, the participants celebrate their successes and find ways to overcome obstacles.
Classes are online Wednesdays starting Feb. 17. They run from 11 a.m.-noon.
To register, contact Kanko at kakakpov@umn.edu of 507-330-2017.