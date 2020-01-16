The Minnesota Judicial Branch has unveiled a new interactive video designed to provide potential job applicants with more information about Working for the Minnesota Judicial Branch.
The interactive video begins with a welcome and an overview of the Branch mission from State Court Administrator Jeff Shorba. The video concludes with a menu of links that provide information about different careers, the benefits for employees, and how to apply to work at the Branch.
“We hope that the career opportunities video provides meaningful information to those who are seeking a career at the Minnesota Judicial Branch,” said State Court Administrator Jeff Shorba. “The branch offers a wide array of employment opportunities for those who are interested in serving the people of Minnesota.”
The video features several Judicial Branch employees describing their roles and responsibilities, and the rewarding nature of their work. The video can be viewed at mncourts.gov/State-Court-Administrators-Office/careers.aspx.