Today in History - June 4

General of the army Dwight D. Eisenhower takes over the driver’s seat as he and other notables of the West Point class of 1915 celebrate their reunion on the farm of Gene Leone in Central Valley, NY, June 4, 1950. With him on driver’s seat are General Omar Bradley, center, and Gene Leone, host to the group. Seated in wagon, from left to right, are: Gen. of the Army Joseph T. McNarney and Generals Henry Aurand, Thomas Larkin, Roscoe B .Woodruff and Carl Bank. Standing in rear, left to right, are: Generals Norman Randolph, Douglas Weart. (AP Photo)