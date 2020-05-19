Iowa & Minnesota Campus Compact has announced the winners of the 2020 Presidents’ Engaged Campus Awards. Awardees were nominated by their college or university presidents and selected based on their role as student leaders, civic leaders, and for community-campus partnerships.
The South Central College Faribault and North Mankato Campus Student Senates have been selected to receive the Campus Compact Presidents’ Civic Engagement Leadership Award. In addition to serving as the voice for the SCC students, the SCC Student Senates advocate for student involvement and civic engagement through various projects.
SCC student Vicky Coronado has been selected to receive the Student Leadership Award. Coronado came to SCC seeking a career in helping others and entrenched herself as a central leader of the college’s Faribault campus community and a role model for other leaders on both campuses. Through her role, she has been integral in SCC initiatives that make the college a better place for her peers.
“This year is a particularly important time to recognize the amazing collaborations happening between communities and campuses,” said Emily Shields, executive director for Iowa & Minnesota Campus Compact. “The current crisis makes the important public role of colleges and universities even more evident and these examples demonstrate what’s possible.”
Awards events to be held in April and May had to be canceled. Online recognition will include video messages for and by awardees, virtual message boards, pictures, and descriptions of awardees. These will be shared on IAMNCC websites and social media.
“We are so proud of our South Central College students and I wish I could congratulate each of them in person, said Annette Parker, president of South Central College. “In these unprecedented times, these awards remind of all that is good in the world and hope for the future.”