Matt Barron has been named the new head coach of the Faribault High School robotics team. He takes over for Jason Engbrecht, who had coached the program since it was founded six years ago and oversaw the team’s trip to nationals in Detroit in 2018.
“Taking this position is a great opportunity for me and I am very grateful. Jason Engbrecht has developed a great program and I hope to continue in the positive direction that he has laid the foundation for,” Barron said. “I cannot thank Jason enough for mentoring me through this process and all coaches, including Jason, will still continue to be a vital part of the robotics team.”
Barron, a third-year science teacher at Faribault Middle School, brings lots of experience to the position. Before he came to Faribault, he taught in Las Vegas for eight years. He has a certification in STEM Education and spent four years teaching STEM under the Project Lead the Way curriculum. He teaches robotics and coding at FMS.
“I am a believer that the Robotics team and STEM offers students the opportunity to work in a real-world production-based approach. Developing critical thinking, experience, and 21st century skills that students can take with them into advanced STEM education and careers,” Barron said. “I also enjoy watching and helping students develop solutions and solve problems using technology. Plus, where else can I spend time playing with awesome robotics equipment!”
Barron is a native of Prophetstown, Illionois. He graduated from Aurora University and is completing his graduate degree at the University of Iowa. He lives in Morristown with his wife, FMS band teacher Liz Barron, and daughter.
Barron’s number one goal as robotics coach is to cultivate student success.
“No matter where we set the bar for success, I want the students to feel accomplished and proud of the work they have done,” he said.