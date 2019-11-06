The Downstream Environmental Film Festival, sponsored by the Cannon River Watershed Partnership, will start at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at the Mill Street Tavern, 410 Mill St. W, Cannon Falls.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Although the event is free, donations are welcome to support the clean water work of the Cannon River Watershed Partnership.
This festival has been a staple event in Northfield for the past three years highlighting local, national and international films about rivers, water and environmental issues. In past years, people have packed the theaters to watch films about the Cannon River CleanUP, the impact of mining on water quality and how clean water projects are making lives better around the world.
This years festival includes films like "Waterway Jay" — a man who paddled all of Minnesota’s water trails to meet people and talk about the importance of clean water. The movie "Downstream" shows how upstream land use is polluting river and drinking water downstream in Iowa. "The Power of Minnesota" demonstrates how alternative energy projects in Minnesota are leading to cleaner air and water, more jobs and energy self-sufficiency in the land of 10,000 Lakes. "Alice’s Garden" shows how city residents in Milwaukee are gardening and cleaning up stormwater before sending it back to local rivers and streams.
For more information, visit downstreamfilmseries.com.