Hy-Vee, Inc. has expanded COVID-19 testing to include local locations such as the Faribault Hy-Vee at 1920 Grant St. NW and Owatonna Hy-Vee at 1620 S. Cedar Ave. Each pharmacy location can accommodate up to 12 patients per hour. Testing windows in Faribault and Owatonna are from 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8 to 10 a.m. Saturdays.
The tests are free and are administered via a Hy-Vee pharmacy drive-thru testing process. Individuals do not have to have COVID-19 symptoms to be tested, but they must register online to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time. The COVID-19 tests are being coordinated by eTrueNorth.
Children ages three and up can now also get tested at the Hy-Vee pharmacy testing sites when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian.
To register for a test voucher number, visit doineedacovid19test.com. Each patient will need to answer the questions and provide requested information in order to receive a test voucher number, testing site location and appointment time. The patient will then arrive at the specified test site pharmacy drive-thru with either a printed voucher number or show the voucher number on their phone before given a test kit. The Hy-Vee pharmacy employee will provide the test kit, provide instructions on how to self-administer the test and supervise the administration of the test. The patient will then drop off their completed kit in a collection bin.
The entire test process takes about five minutes. From there, the Hy-Vee pharmacy collects all tests, which are shipped to a lab via the United Parcel Service (UPS). Results will then be sent to the patient by email in three to five business days.