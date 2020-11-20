The city of Faribault and Cannon River Watershed Partnership invite Faribault students in grades 2-5 to participate in the annual City of Faribault Stormwater Poster Contest.
We all want clean water for our rivers, lakes, and drinking water aquifers. The city of Faribault works hard to keep our stormwater (the water that runs down storm drains and right into the Cannon River) clean in town. And one way the city does this is by working with Cannon River Watershed Partnership to host the City of Faribault Stormwater Poster Contest each November.
This year's contest runs from Nov. 11-Dec. 11. In the contest, students create an 8½”x 11” poster that describes what they and their families can do to keep stormwater and our rivers and lakes cleaner and safer.
Some teachers will be working with their students to create stormwater posters as part of classwork. If your child’s teacher isn’t taking part in this event, children can take part on their own at home. Prizes for winners in grades 2-3 and 4-5 include 5 Daily Admission Tickets to the Faribault Aquatic Center, a 5-punch Open Gym Card, and a Faribault Park and Recreation string bag and T-shirt.
You can also find information about this contest and tips for keeping our stormwater clean at www.crwp.net.
Contest participants can mail their 8 ½”x 11” poster to Stormwater Poster Contest, c/o Mark DuChene, 1200 Belview Trail, Faribault, MN 55021. Posters are due on Friday, Dec. 11.
Anyone with questions about the contest ahould contact Kevin Strauss at kevin@crwp.net.