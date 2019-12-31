Faribault High School's December Students of the Month are:
Christian Garcia — “Christian has shown a positive attitude and tremendous effort in each of his classes. He works very hard to be successful and does not hesitate to advocate for himself. He is a model student and demonstrates leadership characteristics. I am incredibly proud of what he has achieved and accomplished so far this year.” — Jeremy Decker
Devin Lockerby — “Devin has been working hard in English class since I've known him in 9th grade. He is a leader in class and will always gets his work done while keeping class alive with his humor and jokes. He has a kind heart and is willing to go the extra mile for the people he cares about. Keep up the good work!” — Jenna Duske
Adria Wellinghoff —“Adria is a positive role model in class. She encourages other students to participate and is usually quite successful. Adria is a very conscientious student that always has her work done on time and is very good at asking questions if she needs any clarification. Adria has also joined The Falcon Project and has been a positive addition to the club!” — Kaylee Wiens
Nasri Ali — “Nasri struggled in class, but when she didn't understand an assignment she would ask for clarification. She would even go as far as to come in multiple times during the week to complete test corrections. She has shown that if something is worth doing it is worth doing right!” — Mr. Tinaglia
Ethan Krogh —“Ethan has achieved tremendous success in math. He has no missing assignments and is currently earning an A. He regularly comes in before school starts to complete homework. He also has a great work ethic and attitude. Not only does he have an A in math, he has A's in all of his courses. Way to go Ethan!!” — Jeremy Decker
Caroline Drenth — “Caroline is a high flyer! Her current grade is an A at 99.1%, 100% on assignments. She is an excellent lab partner to whomever she works with. She helps other students learn!!!! She does not just share the answers. Caroline demonstrates outstanding classroom citizenship, from the moment she enters the room to the clean-up after a lab. Caroline is well liked by other students. She is quiet and leads by her actions.” — Peter Jacobson
Abshir Werar —“Abshir is a hard working student. He has almost perfect attendance. Abshir is willing to work with any other student in class. He is enthusiastic about learning as much as he can!” — Laura Gehlhar
Carter Sietsema — “Carter comes to 1st hour PE everyday with a positive attitude. He is very respectful to his classmates and adults. He helps me set up equipment everyday. Carter is a joy to have in class with his great effort and attitude.” — Ned Louis