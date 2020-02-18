Rice County Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) members will gather on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at several locations throughout Rice County to learn about this year’s candidates, debate resolutions for the party platform, elect new precinct chairs, and select delegates for the upcoming conventions.
The following precincts will meet at the Faribault Middle School cafeteria, 704 - 17th St. W: Cannon City Township, Faribault P-1, Faribault P-2, Faribault P-3, Faribault P-4, Morristown City, Morristown Township, Nerstrand City, Richland Township, Wallcott Township, Warsaw Township, Wells Township and Wheeling Township.