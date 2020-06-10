Discovery Public School of Faribault held its graduation ceremony Thursday, June 4. The school hosted a drive-up ceremony in order to practice social distancing. Families stayed in their cars or gathered with their families in the grass. Parents, family and friends were able to view the ceremony virtually.
Dan Weisser, Discovery School director, spoke about the challenges that this year’s 2020 graduating class faced. He expressed how proud he was of this year’s group of seniors for not giving up and following through with their goals. Seniors then received their diplomas while those in attendance applauded and showed their support.
This year’s Discovery School graduates are Joel Baker, Madison Beytien, Jayme Maas, Avery McCusker, Emily Ortiz and Cathy Perez-Ortiz. One student, Joseph Steele, graduated mid-year and was not present for the ceremony. (Photos by Sharon Hansen)