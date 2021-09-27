A District #18 All School Reunion was held Sept. 19 at Pizza Ranch in New Prague. Organized by Ernest Kotek and Shirley Choudek, the first reunion was held in 2015 and is held yearly. Those in attendance of the sixth reunion, pictured from left, front, Wendy (Richter) Vargo; Rita (Choudek) Stasney; Dorothy (Jakes) Kadrlik; Esther (Wondra) Kabes; Evelyn (Choudek) Fierst and Clarence Moravec. Back, Rosella (Novotny) Skluzacek; Evelyn (Sirek) Kaisersott; Evelyn (Jakes) Bastyr; Jerome Kukacka; Harriet (Kukacka) Marek; Elmer Kukacka; Harold Moravec; Ronald Rosival and Ernest Kotek. (Photo courtesy of Michelle Vlasak)