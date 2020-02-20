Coon Rapids, Minnesota - Colonel Shawn Manke will be promoted to the rank of brigadier general during a promotion ceremony Friday, Feb. 21, in Coon Rapids.
Manke currently serves as the Assistant Division Commander for Operations of the Minnesota National Guard's 34th Infantry "Red Bull" Division. He formerly served as the Chief of the Joint Staff for the Minnesota National Guard.
Manke graduated from the University of North Dakota ROTC program, and received his commission as an Army aviator in 1991. After leaving active duty, he joined the Minnesota National Guard in 2003. Some of the positions he has held include Director of Army Aviation, Commander of the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade and Commander of the 2-147th Assault Helicopter Battalion.
The event is at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at the Bunker Hills Event Center, 12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW in Coon Rapids. For more information, contact the Minnesota National Guard public affairs office at 651-2824410 or mn.ng.web@mail.mil.