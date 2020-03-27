Faribault Senior High School advances to the Minnesota Council on Economic Education sponsored State Personal Finance Decathlon competition after the team of four students, Erica Johnsrud, Owen Ellendson, Madelyn Wehe and Henry Schonebaum excelled in a series of tests in personal finance topics including budgeting, investing, insurance and more. The four students representing the school, supported by their coach, social studies teacher Jared Kegler, will compete against other high schools in the championship held April 1-21, 2020 remotely and are 1 of 11 teams around the state who have qualified. The state test will be comprised of ten core personal finance principles for students to demonstrate their content mastery.
The Minnesota Personal Finance Decathlon is a statewide competition that provides a fun, challenging, and creative way to engage students' personal finance knowledge and critical thinking. Teams first compete online between January and March to qualify for the state competition. Then, the eleven top-scoring teams from schools across the State are invited to the state competition; due to ongoing concerns about public health and exposure, the state competition will be held online. The state champion goes on to represent Minnesota at the National Personal Finance Challenge.
In addition to offering the Personal Finance Decathlon, among other programs online, the Minnesota Council on Economic Education has worked to continue meeting the needs of Minnesota students, teachers, and now parents, in preparing young people with the economic and personal finance knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in today’s world. Through activities, curriculum and lessons, and ongoing digital support for educators, the Minnesota Council on Economic Education is continuing to serve all Minnesotans in this challenging time for our state.