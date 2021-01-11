Applications are now being accepted for recognition of 2021 Century Farms in Steele County and Rice County.
Farms that qualify for the Century Farm recognition are those that are at least 100 years old in 2021 according to abstract of title, land patent, original deed, county land records, court file in registration proceedings or other authentic land records. The family must have owned the farm for 100 years or more and the ownership must be continuous.
To obtain application forms online, go to MNstatefair.org. Deadline for applications is March 1, 2021.