Season 2, standings through Feb. 21

CO-REC

O'Brien Tax and Accounting 5 0

Culligan/ Bashers/ Our Place an 3rd 4 1

Faribault Vacuum Center 3 2

Glass Eye Construction 3 2

Bemis Well Drilling 3 3

Random People 3 3

SCR / Heselton Construction 2 3

Dilly Bars 1 4

Beer Can Islanders 0 6

MEN'S POWER

Bashers 5 0

Heselton Construction 5 1

Tom's Pro Glass / Al's 3 2

Josh's Team 1 5

Edward Jones / Our Place on 3rd 0 6

WOMEN'S POWER

Weichert Realtors/ Heartland 4 1

Glenn's Towing 3 2

Revolution Fitness 2 3

Federated Insurance 2 4

Faribault Deaf Club 2 4

WOMAN'S UPPER SEMI POWER

Faribowl 6 0

Faribault Interiors 6 1

New Kids on the Block 5 2

Midwest Dental 4 3

Joe's Sports Café/ Cory Jeno Construction 3 4

Bluebird Cakery 3 4

Webb Custom Builders 2 5

Just For Fun 2 5

Still Working On It 0 6

WOMEN SEMI POW.

Richie Eye Clinic / Our Place on 3rd 7 0

Eilrich Chiropractic 6 1

Rivercity Refrigeration / Elks 3 4

Our Place on 3rd 2 5

Sets On The Beach 2 5

Edina Realty 1 6

