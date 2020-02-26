Season 2, standings through Feb. 21
CO-REC
O'Brien Tax and Accounting 5 0
Culligan/ Bashers/ Our Place an 3rd 4 1
Faribault Vacuum Center 3 2
Glass Eye Construction 3 2
Bemis Well Drilling 3 3
Random People 3 3
SCR / Heselton Construction 2 3
Dilly Bars 1 4
Beer Can Islanders 0 6
MEN'S POWER
Bashers 5 0
Heselton Construction 5 1
Tom's Pro Glass / Al's 3 2
Josh's Team 1 5
Edward Jones / Our Place on 3rd 0 6
WOMEN'S POWER
Weichert Realtors/ Heartland 4 1
Glenn's Towing 3 2
Revolution Fitness 2 3
Federated Insurance 2 4
Faribault Deaf Club 2 4
WOMAN'S UPPER SEMI POWER
Faribowl 6 0
Faribault Interiors 6 1
New Kids on the Block 5 2
Midwest Dental 4 3
Joe's Sports Café/ Cory Jeno Construction 3 4
Bluebird Cakery 3 4
Webb Custom Builders 2 5
Just For Fun 2 5
Still Working On It 0 6
WOMEN SEMI POW.
Richie Eye Clinic / Our Place on 3rd 7 0
Eilrich Chiropractic 6 1
Rivercity Refrigeration / Elks 3 4
Our Place on 3rd 2 5
Sets On The Beach 2 5
Edina Realty 1 6