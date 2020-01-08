Story times resumed at Buckham Memorial Library and continues at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays until the last story time for the winter-spring season Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Join library staff in 30 minutes of stories, songs and fun. Story time is intended for youth ages birth to six with an actively participating adult caregiver. Story time encourages language development and fosters a love of books and a lifetime of learning. Parents and caregivers will also learn about early literacy and get tips on how to help their child become ready to read. No registration necessary.
For more information on programs for children and young adults at Buckham Memorial Library, call Children’s Librarian Deni Buendorf at 507-334-2089.