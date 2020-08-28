CARES funding assistance is now available for individuals or families struggling to pay housing, transportation or utility expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds are available to residents of Goodhue, Olmsted, Rice and Wabasha counties only.
The program can assist with housing expenses (rent, security deposit, mortgage, etc.), transportation expenses (car repair, bus tokens, etc.), or utility expenses (heat, electric, water, internet, etc.). Funds are available now, and will be distributed on a firstcome, first-served basis. These are temporary funds available only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistance varies by need. All funds are paid directly to the vendor (e.g. landlord, utility company, auto repair shop) who must be willing to provide information (W-9, ACH) to Three Rivers.
Contact Three Rivers Community Action at 507-316-0610 or 800-277-8418 to speak with an advocate to determine eligibility.