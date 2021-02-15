COVID-19 continues to increase demand for emergency food access

Weather Alert

...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS INTO TUESDAY MORNING... .A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for central and southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin from 9 PM tonight until 9 AM Tuesday. Wind chills between 25 below and 35 below zero are expected. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 25 below to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&