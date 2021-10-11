South Central College’s Global Conference is entirely virtual for 2021. The event, which takes place every other year, will be held from 8:30 a.m.-12:50 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Free to the public, the Global Conference includes two celebrated keynote speakers and 18 individual breakout sessions. A complete schedule and virtual login information is available at southcentral.edu/global.
As in past years, the 2021 Global Conference will provide participants an opportunity to learn about a wide variety of global topics and cultures. Each conference also takes a closer look at particular region, focusing this year on Asian culture.
This year’s keynote speakers will provide enlightening perspectives on Asian culture based on their unique backgrounds:
• Thursday from 8:45-9:50 a.m.: Author Kao Kali Yang will speak on “Connecting our Stories.” She is an award-winning Hmong-American writer who has authored three memoirs: The Latehcomer: A Hmong Family Memoir and The Song Poet. Her most recent book, Somewhere in the Unknown World, is a collection of short memoirs from immigrants from around the word and is South Central College’s common read this year.
• Friday from 9-9:50 a.m.: Sathi will speak on “Meditation for Healthy Living.” Sathi has taught and counseled people on the principles of meditation and mindfulness throughout Asia, Europe, Canada and the United States for over 25 years and is founder of The Mindfulness Center in Chaska and Meta Meditation Center in Janesville.
Many classes in SCC’s Arts and Sciences area imbed parts of the Global Conference into their curriculum. Several of these programs allow students to complete the first two years of a bachelor’s degree while earning their associate degree at South Central College and then transfer to a four year university.