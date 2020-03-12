With the demand for videos increasing, the pressure to put out higher-quality content increases as well as increasing the cost of production. In addition, both hosts have graduated high school, also making production more costly. This comes as 1855 increasingly expands to tell stories on a state-wide level. Showrunners Logan Ledman and Sam Temple have a goal to raise $15,000 by May 6 to pay for production costs, transportation, and the recruitment of further local artists for a new season of the video series. Any donation size is welcome, and appreciated. To donate, contact the crew by emailing 1855faribault@gmail.com or calling the Faribault Foundation at 507-210-1138.
1855 has always committed to being a community-focused process. Local artists contribute to the graphic design and music of the series, several episodes were created in collaboration with middle-school students to encourage their interest in local history, and non-profits such as the Faribault Foundation (their fiscal agent), the Faribault Diversity Coalition, the Paradise Center for the Arts and the Rice County Historical Society have become trusted partners and supporters. Further, by retelling local history, 1855 seeks to encourage regional pride and community values.
Supporters of 1855 will be thanked as part of episodes they’ve sponsored, highlighting their commitment to supporting arts and culture to an audience of tens of thousands, and will help them grow even further and tell stories in an increasingly professional and creative manner.
—Logan Ledman and Sam Temple, 1855 showrunners