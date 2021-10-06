New member

The Faribault Exchange Club welcomed Melinda "Mindy" Reeder as a new member on Sept. 26. Reeder is the president/principal of Bethlehem Academy. Faribault Exchange Club members state her energy and organizational skills will be a great asset to the club's activities in the community. Standing with Reeder is the current president, Lori Christensen. The Faribault Exchange Club was founded in 1947 and always welcomes new members. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Exchange Club)

