Annual Camp Omega Campership Benefit golf tournament

Under the watchful eyes of teammates Larry and Lanny Schreck and Kevin Goddard, is Harvey Bursch, attempting to keep his team in the running at the 16th Annual Camp Omega Campership Benefit golf tournament held at Rich Valley Golf Club near Rosemount. Members of this foursome have participated in this event since its beginning, supporting the the campership fund, which this past year awarded over $25,000 to families needing assistance in providing a week-long summer camp experience for their children. Camp Omega is owned by and is part of the ministry of the Minnesota South District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, and is located on Horseshoe Lake near Waterville. (Photo courtesy of Camp Omega)

