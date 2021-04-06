The Mayo Clinic Health System will present "Women and Well-Being: Discover Calm in the Chaos" from noon to 1 p.m., April 15 online via Zoom.
Cheristi Cognetta-Rieke, the chief nursing officer at Mayo Clinic Health System, will host the virtual lunchtime presentation. Other speakers will include Sarah Stinson and Bridget Berkland.
Stinson, a licensed professional counselor, will present "Become Aware." She will help participants acknowledge the journey they have been on this past year, recognize where they are now and help them explore where they want to go. Berkland, an employee wellbeing adviser, will present "Renew Your Well-Being." She will discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic created many stressors and disrupted a sense of positive wellbeing. Participants will learn practical wellbeing strategies and resiliency skills to help them take a well-deserved break from stress and discover calm in the chaos.
Register online at https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/classes-and-events, or via Zoom. Registrants will receive a link that will allow access to the meeting.