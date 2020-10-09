The Faribault Police Department's Explorer Post is currently accepting applications for the coming year.
The Explorers meet twice a month and have the opportunity to receive hands-on training from officers on different aspects of law enforcement. The Explorers also assist officers at numerous community events such as Heritage Days, Safety Camp and local parades. They host an annual Bike Rodeo and participate in the Adopt-a-Highway cleanup program. Applications are available in our lobby and are due Oct. 19.
For questions or more information, contact Officer Michael Shuda at 507-334-4305 or michael.shuda@ci.faribault.mn.us.