“Scottsboro” Defendants Trail

Seven of the nine “Scottsboro” black defendants, who went on trial January 21, 1936 for alleged attacks on two white women, are shown as they were taken into the courthouse in Decatur, Ala., following their arrival from Birmingham where they have been held in jail. The case has been in the courts for five years. Death sentences had previously been imposed on some of the defendants, but the sentences were set aside by the Supreme Court. (AP Photo)