Leo Davidson, age 3 of Faribault, completed the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program in 2020. He finished the program in 1 year, 9 months and 18 days.
Children who reside in Faribault, Medford or Morristown who are not yet enrolled in Kindergarten are encouraged to register for 1000 Books Before Kindergarten.
Register online at bit.ly/1000BooksFaribault and print off the first log at bit.ly/1000BooksLog1. Typically after each 100 books is read, children visit the library for a small prize. However, parents can also send a photo of the completed book log to unitedforkidsfaribault@gmail.com to receive the next log. Prizes can be picked up at a later date.
Learn more about the program at bit.ly/whatis1000books. The program is also available in Spanish. Questions can be directed to unitedforkidsfaribault@gmail.com.