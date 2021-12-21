Saturn V Rocket

The Saturn V Rocket with the Apollo 8 spacecraft lifts off from Cape Kennedy, Florida, Dec. 21, 1968. The spacecraft is carrying astronauts Frank Borman, commander, James A. Lovell Jr., and William A. Anders to a seven-day mission scheduled to include 10 orbits of the moon. Blast-off location is launch complex 39A. (AP Photo)

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

