Elsie Slinger of Faribault, a former journalist for weekly and daily newspapers over her career, delved into the past and selected many examples of how life played out in the most heinous crimes in the area’s past. Some are old favorites — with new facts, but many are horrific stories of families ripped apart forever — with a few personal accounts of family members still alive.
“Murder, Mystery and Misfortune in Rice County” was finished during the coronavirus lockdown, with a investigate nose, internet-access and digging through pages of newspapers from the county to gather the best aspect of reporting what really happened all those years ago.
A book signing date will be in early September, but copies are available by contacting Elsie Slinger at prismhunter@gmail.com, or mail your payment to 19547 Roberds Lake Blvd. The book is $25, $30 if you want it shipped.