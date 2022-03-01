The American Red Cross Minnesota and Dakotas Region is excited to announce Powering the Mission is returning for its second year. This inspiring event shares heartwarming stories of Red Cross volunteers and donors who turn compassion in action, and raises funds to support critical humanitarian work in our communities.
All are welcome to attend this free virtual event on Tuesday, March 8 from noon to 1 p.m. CT. Registration is required at redcross.org/mission.
New this year is special guest host, Shayla Reaves, an anchor and reporter with WCCO CBS Minnesota as well as a year in review of our disaster and biomedical lines of service from regional leadership.
In addition, the event will raise funds to recruiting, training and mobilizing Red Cross teams to provide vital programs and services to the 7.3 million people in our three-state region.
During 2021 for example, volunteers and staff in our region:
Helped more than 4,600 people affected by more than 1,000 local home fires;
Reached more than 81,000 adults and children through in-person and online courses;
Collected more than 220,000 red cell and 38,000 platelets donations;
Provided more than 6,800 services to military members, their families and veterans
Supported more than 200 deployments to multiple disasters, such as wildfires in the West, hurricanes and flooding in the South and East
These and other services are made possible by more than 2,800 volunteers, including over 130 youth volunteers who help ensure the Red Cross fulfills its mission every day.
Powering the Mission is being held during national American Red Cross Month. Held for nearly 80 years, U.S. presidents have proclaimed March as Red Cross Month to recognize people giving back through its lifesaving mission — which is powered by more than 90% volunteers and the generosity of financial donors.