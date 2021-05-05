On May 15 at the Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave. NW, Faribault, three events will take place:
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. under the carport near the Grandstand. Find a full list of vendors and products at cannonvalleygrown.org/cannon-valley-farmers-market. Contact Market Manager Tiffany Tripp at cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 507-491-8188 to join the committee or become a market vendor.
Rice County Historical Society’s Annual Spring Flea Market — from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the Historical Society. Vendors can reserve spots by calling 507-332-2121 or emailing rchs@rchistory.org from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Rice County Fair Food Truck Event — from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the carnival grounds (west side of the fairgrounds) both May 15-16. Food trucks include Cavemen Grilling, Delicious Potatoes, El Rey Del Taco, Lopez Concessions, Pretzel Wiz, Schroder Concessions, Temple Concessions and The Local Plate. Contact John Dvorak at jdvorak.ricecountyfair@gmail.com or call 952-594-4599 for more information.
Visitors attending any of the three events are urged to social distance and wear face coverings per state COIVD-19 guidelines. Hand sanitizer stations will be set up throughout the grounds.