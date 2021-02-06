Running can offer many benefits to the body. While some people use it to reduce stress, it also improves cardiovascular health, maintains good bone health as a weight bearing activity, helps with weight loss, and can improve your sleep. Running can be great for your body and joints, however exercising improperly can lead to injuries. Did you know physical therapy can help?
Common knee injuries associated with running include knee pain, shin splints, Achilles tendonitis, IT band symptoms, pulled muscles in the hamstrings or quadriceps, bursitis, stress fractures, plantar fasciitis, and many more. Injuries can occur for several different reasons like muscle imbalances of being too weak or too tight, improper muscle activation, improper running form, or incorrect footwear.
When working with a physical therapist, they can help you learn the correct mechanics of running to minimize strain on your joints and muscles. Correct mechanics can help boost overall performance, increase muscle strength, improve range of motion in joints, decrease stress on the body, and improve muscular endurance. There are several components that play a role in running technique.
Here are some things to consider:
• The proper degree of bend in your knees and elbows is important to reduce strain on our joints
• Your technique depends on your whole-body posture
• An appropriate stride length helps minimize injuries and improve running efficiency
• Proper rhythm, or cadence, will help minimize overuse of muscles
• Coordination between your upper and lower body is important in proper running technique
Joint alignment and muscle imbalances can be identified by a physical therapist. They can conduct an evaluation which will include assessment of foot alignment, upper and lower body strength, hip and spine alignment, gait analysis, and shoe evaluation. Correcting running technique and muscle imbalances will help you move and feel better. Let a physical therapist help you get back to running without any aches or pains.
At In Touch Physical Therapy, we have state of the art equipment that can be used like the AlterG anti-gravity treadmill. This piece of equipment can be used on athletes, geriatrics, and everyone in between. It creates an unloading, weightless effect so you can return to walking or running faster post-surgery or post-major injury. It works by using load cells on the bottom of the machine that measure a person’s weight and then uses air pressure to lift the individual up and unloads the weight they would otherwise be putting on their body. You enter on top of the treadmill and it creates a bubble around your hips, and that bubble inflates with air and that is where the unloading effect happens.
The AlterG treadmill also has cameras and software to assist us in analyzing which muscles might need strengthening, help you adjust your form and educate you on your appropriately fitted shoe wear. Now we can integrate gait and video analytics into therapy to identify asymmetry and gait deficiencies, and precisely dial-in the support needed to enable pain-free, normalized gait. Achieving the optimal rehab program for our patients has never been easier.