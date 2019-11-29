Due to the scheduling of other events there will be no Sunday suppers in the month of December at the Faribault American Legion. They will return in January.
No Sunday suppers in December
Most Popular
Articles
- COURT UPDATE: Faribault woman charged in heroin overdose
- Warrant Watch
- Owners of Faribault grocery open restaurant in Le Center
- Travel conditions deteriorate as storm arrives in Minnesota
- New warden faces challenges, opportunities in return to Faribault
- Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools superintendent to resign
- Snow totals from around Minnesota
- 1-day license suspension for businesses failing alcohol compliance check
- How to not crash your car and other snow driving tips
- John H. Deling
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 29
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.