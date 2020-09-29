The Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota is warning consumers that the upcoming election is likely to generate loads of scammers pretending to be pollsters, campaign volunteers, fundraisers, and even candidates. Here are some common political scams and frauds to watch out for:
Polling: The call is from someone claiming to be conducting a political survey. In exchange for a few minutes of their time, victims will get a gift card or other reward. After asking several survey questions, the caller typically then asks them to provide a credit card number to pay for the shipping and taxes of the “prize” they’ve won. Legitimate polling companies rarely offer prizes for participating in a survey, and none would ask for a credit card number.
Fundraising: Victims get a call from someone claiming to represent a political candidate or specific cause, raising money to support the campaign. Targets report that callers are typically pushy and demand immediate action. Even if the caller is not a scammer, some groups may be poorly managed and not actually spend the money the way they describe on the phone. Check Give.org to see if the charity is Accredited.
Impersonation: Victims get a call that sounds like one of the candidates, asking them to make a special contribution. This scam uses real audio clips of politicians’ voices, likely lifted from speeches or media interviews. Digital technology has made these recordings sound very realistic. At some point, the politician will ask for a donation and request that they push a button to be redirected to an agent, who will then collect credit card information. Since real politicians use pre-recorded calls, it’s challenging to tell which ones are fake.
In all of these cases, sharing personally identifiable information and/or credit card number can risk fraudulent charges and even future identity theft. Although these examples are primarily telephone scams, fraudsters can use other methods such as mail, email, social media, text, even showing up at your front door.
BBB tips to avoid political scams:
• Donate directly to the campaign office. Donations made over the phone can be valid, but to be sure you are donating directly to the campaign, donors should give either through the candidate’s official website or at a local campaign office.
• Watch for spoofed calls. A Caller ID may say that someone from Washington DC or from a campaign office is contacting, but scammers can fake this using phone number spoofing technology.
• Beware of prize offers. Just hang up on any political pollster who offers prizes for participating in a survey. Political survey companies rarely use prizes, so that is a red flag (especially if they ask participants to pay for shipping or taxes in order to claim it).
• Don’t give out personal or banking information. Political pollsters may ask for voting or political affiliation information, and even demographic information such as one’s age or race, but they don’t need a Social Security number or credit card information.
Help others avoid these scams by reporting them to BBB.org/ScamTracker.